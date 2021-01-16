Watch The War On Drugs perform ‘Arms Like Boulders’ on ‘Colbert’

The War On Drugs appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night (January 15), where they performed their 2008 track ‘Arms Like Boulders’.

In November, the Philadelphia band released a 10-track live album entitled ‘LIVE DRUGS’ comprised of concert recordings selected from 40 hard drives-worth of show recordings that were made during the band’s past six years of touring.

Supporting the new LP with the remote performance of ‘Arms Like Boulders’, the track originally appeared on The War on Drugs’ debut album, ‘Wagonwheel Blues’, as well as the ‘Barrel Of Batteries’ EP.

Advertisement

Sharing his thoughts on ‘LIVE DRUGS’, frontman Adam Granduciel said: “It puts a nice exclamation point on our touring because we’ve memorialised the performances in a way. It feels like it’s kind of a reset, to be able to put something out that’s a really good interpretation of the way we interpret our music live. There’s something cathartic about having all of it printed on a record.”

He concluded: “Even though this recording is from a year of tours, this is really how these six guys evolved as a band from 2014 to 2019.”

Watch Granduciel and his bandmates David Hartley, Robbie Bennett, Charlie Hall, Anthony LaMarca and Jon Natchez perform on Colbert below:

Back in October, The War On Drugs debuted ‘Ocean Of Darkness’, the opening track of their new live album.

The unveiling of the new track came during a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which saw the band perform it remotely from their respective homes.

Advertisement

The band are currently in the studio working on a new album, which will follow 2017’s ‘A Deeper Understanding’, a record NME described as “like three-minute drivetime anthems from 1986 set free from their radio edits to muck around with 2017’s oddest noises for seven minutes at a time”.

Earlier this year, Granduciel debuted a number of tracks from the recording sessions during an Instagram Live session.