Watch The War On Drugs perform ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

The War On Drugs made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today (January 4) to perform the title track from their latest album ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore‘.

The Adam Granduciel-led band were joined by folk duo Lucius on backing vocals, for the rousing rendition, which you can view below.

The band are one of DeGeneres last musical guests on the show which is coming to an end after 19 seasons.

The show previously faced claims of a “toxic work environment”.

The War On Drugs previously performed a four-track on NPR’s Tiny Desk series, while ‘Living Proof’ was also debuted live on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

NME gave their album a five-star review upon release, with writer Rhys Buchanan saying: “Some lose sight of their heart and soul on the route to global stardom – others take it in their stride. Granduciel recently told NME that ‘music should be filled with wonder’, and there’s magic everywhere you look on this triumph of an album.”

In a recent interview with NME, Granduciel also discussed the idea of growth and acceptance. He said: “I think there’s an affirmation almost in understanding you’re not perfect. Nobody is. you understand that you may be flawed, but you also understand what is true and important and at the end of the day only certain things really matter.”

The War On Drugs will embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour in April – check out the full schedule below.

APRIL 2022

11 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

12 – London, The O2

14 – Dublin, 3Arena

16 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

18 – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange