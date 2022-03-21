Watch The Weeknd appear in new episode of ‘The Simpsons’

The Weeknd made a guest appearance in an episode of The Simpsons which aired last night (March 20) – watch clips below.

As previously announced, Abel Tesfaye voice the character Orion Hughes, a child influencer who owns the fictional streetwear brand ‘Slipreme’.

In the episode, titled ‘Bart The Cool Kid’, Hughes helps Bart become cool, and Homer ends up convincing the local dads to adopt the style of The Weeknd’s character too.

See clips from the episode below.

Keep it real, little groms. pic.twitter.com/GTNWMtAgko — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) March 21, 2022

Back in 2020, The Weeknd lent his voice to the animated shows Robot Chicken and American Dad!. For the latter appearance, the singer played a character that loosely resembled himself.

Tesfaye also co-wrote the episode, titled ‘A Starboy Is Born’, alongside American Dad! scriptwriter Joel Hurwitz.

Speaking about his contribution to the Seth Macfarlane-created series, the Canadian artist told Variety that an appearance on The Simpsons was on his “bucket list”. “That would be a dream — and if they’re reading this, I actually have a pretty cool idea if they’re down,” he said in May 2020.

Elsewhere, The Weeknd played himself in Uncut Gems and is due to star in the upcoming HBO series The Idol, which he has co-written and executive produced.

The artist also recently debunked a leaked image of what was said to be the “original” tracklist for his latest album ‘Dawn FM’.

Among them is a collaboration with Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla $ign (on a cut titled ‘Euphoria’) as well as a Kali Uchis team-up called ‘Eat My Heart’. Elsewhere are song titles such as ‘Lost City’, ‘Don’t Break My Heart’ and ‘Angels’.

Earlier this week, however, The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – retweeted the Buzzing Pop post on his official Twitter account along with the message: “I love every single one of these artists but this is beyond fake. XO.”