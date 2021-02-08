Watch The Weeknd’s Super Bowl half-time performance in full

The Weeknd performed during the Super Bowl half-time show last night (February 7) – scroll down the page to watch it in full now.

The Canadian musician joined the likes of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga as Super Bowl performers, and became the first Canadian to perform solo at the American football event.

The Weeknd began his set by appearing from between two halves of the stage, which was built into the stands of the stadium. During the under 15-minute performance, he played songs from throughout his career, including ‘Save Your Tears’ and ‘Blinding Lights’ from his latest album ‘After Hours’, 2015 hit ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ and a clip of 2011 track ‘House Of Balloons’.

Advertisement

Although the star wasn’t joined by any special guests for the performance – as he confirmed ahead of the show – he was accompanied by a choir, backing band and horde of dancers. The latter were all dressed in matching red jackets and face bandages, much like The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours’ character.

Watch The Weeknd’s Super Bowl half-time show in full below now.

The Weeknd played:

‘Starboy’

‘The Hills’

‘Can’t Feel My Face’

‘I Feel It Coming’

‘Save Your Tears’

‘Earned It’

‘House Of Balloons’

‘Blinding Lights’

Advertisement

According to the musician, he put $7million (£5.1m) of his own money into the production, which was performed completely live. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it had been speculated that all or parts of the performance may be pre-recorded.

Meanwhile, H.E.R. also performed at the Super Bowl, taking to the stands before the game kicked off. There, she sang the patriotic song ‘America The Beautiful’, complete with a massive guitar solo.