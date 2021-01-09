Watch The Weeknd surprise a security guard in new Super Bowl advert

A new advert promoting The Weeknd‘s upcoming Super Bowl halftime show has been released – watch it below.

The artist, who released his fourth album ‘After Hours’ last year, will headline the sporting event broadcast by CBS from Raymond James Stadium in Florida on February 7.

The minute-long ad sees people from all walks of life humming, singing and dancing along to the Canadian R&B star’s global smash ‘Blinding Lights’, including a security guard outside the Florida stadium where the Super Bowl will be held.

The guard is so caught up in the song that he almost misses The Weeknd driving up to the gate in a vintage convertible. Once he realises who it is he lets him in.

You can watch Pepsi’s new Super Bowl LV Halftime Show ad below.

The Weeknd follows in the footsteps of Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Madonna, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga and number of others who have all performed at the annual American football championship game.

Earlier this week, the singer shared a new video for his latest single ‘Save Your Tears’.

Directed by Cliqua, The Weeknd’s new visual continues the storyline set out by previous videos from ‘After Hours’, his fourth studio album.

Some fans have suggested that the singer is throwing subtle shade at the Grammys in the video after he failed to secure a single nomination at this year’s awards.

Reacting to the snub in November 2020, The Weekend tweeted that the Grammys “remain corrupt”, adding: “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.”

It was a distinctly different outcome compared to the recent American Music Awards, where he walked away with three trophies, including Favourite Male Artist, Favourite Album and Favourite Song in the Soul/R&B categories.