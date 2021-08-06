Watch The Weeknd’s intense music video for new single ‘Take My Breath’

The Weeknd has premiered the music video for ‘Take My Breath’, the first single from his follow-up album to ‘After Hours’.

The single arrives after a week of teasing, which included an Olympics promo and an aborted IMAX music video premiere.

‘Take My Breath’ shows The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – continuing the pulsating disco rhythms of his previous albums, ‘After Hours’ and ‘Starboy’. The video, directed by Cliqua, follows Tesfaye as he descends into an underground party where he finds seduction, danger, and plenty of oxygen masks. It ultimately culminates in Tesfaye getting beaten up by a stranger.

The music video comes with an epilepsy warning, likely due to its liberal use of strobe lighting. Watch the clip for ‘Take My Breath’ below.

On social media, Tesfaye welcomed the arrival of ‘Take My Breath’. “THE DAWN IS HERE !!!” he wrote in all caps.

A GQ interview earlier this week revealed more details about Tesfaye’s upcoming album, which he said is “the album I’ve always wanted to make”.

Fulfilling fan speculation, The Weeknd also appeared on the new version of Kanye West’s ‘Donda’, which the rapper live-streamed from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium via Apple Music just before ‘Take My Breath’ aired on YouTube.

In a four-star review of The Weeknd’s blockbuster 2019 album, NME wrote: “‘After Hours’ stands as The Weeknd’s strongest record in some time, but still there’s a nagging question of what’s to come. Because once you go pop, and then back to your roots, where exactly do you go next? That’s precisely the problem The Weeknd faces with his next effort.”