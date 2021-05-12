Watch The Weeknd’s rain-soaked performance of ‘Save Your Tears’ at the BRIT Awards 2021

The Weeknd delivered a dramatic, rain-soaked remote performance of ‘Save Your Tears’ at last night’s BRIT Awards 2021 (May 11) – you can watch his performance below.

The Canadian artist was one of a number of live performers who took part in last night’s ceremony, with the likes of Coldplay, Headie One and Dua Lipa also playing live.

The Weeknd sent in a recorded live performance to the BRITs due to coronavirus-enforced travel restrictions, with the artist playing ‘Save Your Tears’ from his 2020 album ‘After Hours’.

Initially roaming around a concrete performance box with Daniel Lopatin, AKA Oneohtrix Point Never, on keyboards, a heavily waterproofed Weeknd eventually left the shelter of the box to step out into the pouring rain as a storm raged in the background to mark the climax of the song.

You can watch The Weeknd’s special performance of ‘Save Your Tears’ at the BRITS 2021 in the above video.

The Weeknd also picked up a BRIT for International Male Solo Artist, and was remotely presented with the prize by Michelle Obama.

“In a tough year, he’s provided a light that’s pretty blinding and given us all a reason to dance,” the former First Lady said about The Weeknd.

Elsewhere at the BRIT Awards 2021 Taylor Swift paid tribute to the NHS while accepting the Global Icon Award, while Elton John and Years & Years teamed up for a special cover of Pet Shop Boys’ ‘It’s A Sin’.