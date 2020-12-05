Watch The White Stripes’ animated new video for ‘Let’s Shake Hands’

The White Stripes have shared a new animated video for their song ‘Let’s Shake Hands’ – check out the clip below.

The track features on the duo’s new ‘Greatest Hits’ album, which arrived on Friday (December 4). The vinyl (2xLP 150-gram black vinyl) and CD editions will be released in the UK and the rest of the world on February 12, 2021.

A new animated video for ‘Let’s Shake Hands’, the band’s debut recording that originally featured on the Japanese bonus version of their 1999 self-titled debut album, was released yesterday (December 4).

Advertisement

Directed by Wartella and produced by Dream Factory Animation, you can watch the clip for ‘Let’s Shake Hands’ below:

The new video for ‘Let’s Shake Hands’ follows last month’s animated clip for ‘Apple Blossom’, originally taken from the band’s 2000 album ‘De Stijl’.

The White Stripes’ new ‘Greatest Hits’ album is out now and features songs such as ‘Fell In Love With A Girl’, ‘The Hardest Button To Button’ and ‘Hotel Yorba’. You can stream it here.

In October, Jack White reworked The White Stripes’ ‘Ball And Biscuit’ during a performance medley on Saturday Night Live.

Last month, White bought a £3,600 guitar for a busker in Edinburgh after his own instrument was smashed up by a woman on the street.

Advertisement

The singer’s management contacted busker Matt Grant after hearing about the incident, which occurred on Edinburgh’s Princes Street on October 20.

The musician was busking in the Scottish capital when a 45-year-old woman began shouting in his face, before smashing his £300 acoustic guitar on the ground.

Meanwhile, White has shared a new video where he proudly shows off his custom Fender Telecaster guitar.

The clip was unexpectedly released by The Raconteurs’ YouTube account on November 16, with the White Stripes musician guiding the viewer through the details of his beloved instrument.