The White Stripes have shared a fierce 2007 performance of ‘Seven Nation Army’ in a new live video – watch it below.

The footage is taken from Jack and Meg White’s closing set at the 2007 edition of Tennessee festival Bonnaroo.

The pair have been digging through their archives extensively over the last six months, and shared a new Greatest Hits album last month.

Watch the duo play their biggest hit below.

The garage-rock duo confirmed their break-up back in 2011, having released their sixth and final record ‘Icky Thump’ in 2007.

Alongside the release of the Greatest Hits album, the pair have shared a host of new videos and archived performances, including a 90-minute animated Yule Log video just in time for Christmas last year.

Elsewhere, the Whites recently made a recording of a 1999 show in Georgia available to download on Bandcamp. Proceeds from the album went to US voter participation advocacy group Fair Fight and its work to protect the voters’ rights in the January Georgia runoff elections.

On top of that, they also made a handful of B-sides available on streaming services, and remastered and uploaded to YouTube two performances from a 2002 episode of Saturday Night Live: ‘Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground’ and ‘We’re Going to Be Friends’.

Announcing their Greatest Hits album in a statement, Jack White’s Third Man Records wrote: “We get that the idea of ‘Greatest Hits’ may seem irrelevant in the era of streaming, but we also wholeheartedly believe that great bands deserve a ‘Greatest Hits’.

“The White Stripes are a great band with great fans and it feels like a greatest hits compilation from them is not only appropriate but absolutely necessary.”