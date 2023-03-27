Watch The xx’s Romy join Arlo Parks at 6 Music Festival

Arlo Parks was joined by The xx‘s Romy during her headline set at this year’s BBC Radio 6 Music Festival – watch below.
Closing out this year’s festival, Parks performed songs from her upcoming album ‘My Soft Machine’, and was also joined by Fontaines D.C. drummer Tom Coll.
Playing Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse, Parks played a career-spanning set, with new singles ‘Weightless’ and ‘Impurities’ on the bill. She also played a new song titled ‘Dog Rose’.
During ‘Black Dog’, she brought out Romy, who contributed vocals, and Coll joined her to perform ‘Sophie’ during the encore.
Elsewhere, Parks has shared how her forthcoming new album ‘My Soft Machine’ takes inspiration from the heavy sound of bands like Fontaines D.C. and My Bloody Valentine.
The singer-songwriter has described the forthcoming record as a “deeply personal body of work”, which highlights her experience of navigating life in her 20s.
Now, the London artist has offered a sense of what to expect from the sound of her new album, sharing that it will be noisier than her gentle 2021 debut ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’.
‘My Soft Machine’ will arrive on May 26 via Transgressive Records. Pre-order the album here.
In other news, Romy is on the line-up for BBC Radio One‘s Big Weekend 2023, alongside Thirty Seconds To Mars, Self Esteem and more. The festival takes place over Dundee’s Camperdown Park between May 26 and May 28.
On Saturday, May 27, Jonas Brothers and The 1975 will headline the main stage, with Jonas Brothers opening and The 1975 closing. Lewis Capaldi headlines on May 28. Tickets are now sold out.
Friday, May 26 will see the Big Weekend host a special dance music line-up (get details here). Those tickets go on sale here at 6.30pm BST on Friday, 31 March.