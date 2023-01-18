Watch The xx’s Romy mash up Harry Styles and Stormzy in the Live Lounge

Romy delivered a mash up of Stormzy, Harry Styles and more during her appearance in the Live Lounge yesterday (January 17) – check out the video below.

The co-vocalist and guitarist with The xx performed a two-track solo session for BBC Radio 1, kicking off with her trance-inspired Fred Again.. collaboration ‘Strong’.

Next up, Romy put a twist on Stormzy’s single ‘Firebabe’ from the Croydon MC’s third studio album ‘This Is What I Mean’.

“I love hearing people do a different take on a classic or current pop hit,” the musician explained of her choice of cover. “You always hear people do stuff that you might not expect.”

She continued: “I really love that Stormzy song, and I’ve had the pleasure of meeting him a few times. And he’s such a lovely guy.”

Romy mashed up ‘Firebabe’ with Styles’ ‘As It Was’ while also adding elements of Alice Deejay’s 1999 trance hit ‘Better Off Alone’.

Watch Romy’s Live Lounge performances below, or listen to the full session via BBC Sounds.

Elsewhere on the show, Romy revealed that her debut solo album was “very close to being finished”.

“And it took a bit longer than I thought, and thank you for being patient,” she continued, adding that she was “glad we took our time”.

When asked if the record would be coming out this year, Romy replied: “I mean, yeah… I really hope so. That’s not in my control, but I’m really excited and it’s been really fun working with the people I’ve worked with on it. And I’m excited for people to hear it.”

The singer released her first solo single, ‘Lifetime’, back in September 2020.

Additionally, Romy told Radio 1 that she had met with her bandmates from The xx – Jamie xx and Oliver Sim – before Christmas to write new music together.

“There’s so much love there,” she said. “It’s been really fun to do some new stuff and learn and have a new experiences like this.”

The xx’s third and most recent studio album, ‘I See You’, came out in 2017.