Watch this brilliant violin cover of Slipknot’s ‘Unsainted’ by a young fan

A violin player’s cover of Slipknot‘s single ‘Unsainted’ has gone viral – check it out below.

The video, shows YouTuber M Drako playing the lead single from their recent album ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘, in full. The track was released back in May, along with an official video directed by the band’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan.

It is one of many songs Drako has covered in the past from the likes of metal acts such as Lamb of God and Avenged Sevenfold.

It comes just two months after another Slipknot fan Maren Alford covered the track on drums.

Shortly after, Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg invited her to the band’s’ Knotfest Roadshow’ in Dallas and she hung out with Weinberg himself backstage.

Meanwhile, last month, ‘Psychosocial’, taken from their 2008 album ‘All Hope Is Gone’ was also reimagined by a YouTuber who managed to perform the track on a tiny drumkit inside a fridge.

The hilarious video clip, saw the drummer using two thin long sticks to tap away while the pounding anthem, played in the background.

Slipknot released their sixth album, ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, two months ago. In a five-star review, NME called it “an astonishing record: a roaring, horrifying delve into the guts of the band’s revulsion, a primal scream of endlessly inventive extreme metal and searing misanthropy”.

In other news, frontman Corey Taylor is getting his own limited collector’s edition of In Search Of Darkness, a forthcoming documentary about ’80s horror.

For In Search Of Darkness: Corey Taylor Collector’s Edition, the musician – and self-professed “avid, avid horror fan, especially in the ’80s” – will join nearly 50 other guests in “the most complete retrospective documentary of the genre ever made”, per the film’s official site. In Search Of Darkness runs 260 minutes – more than four hours – in length.