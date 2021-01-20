Watch this Led Zeppelin-singing parrot cover ‘Stairway To Heaven’

A parrot with a penchant for singing along to its owner’s renditions of classic songs by the likes of Led Zeppelin, Guns N’ Roses and more has achieved renewed internet fame this week.

Videos of Tico the parrot singing have been captured by its owner Frank Maglio, who has been uploading them to YouTube since April.

While the parrot doesn’t sing any of the actual words of the songs it “covers”, its ability to accurately replicate each track’s vocal melody has earned Tico and the guitar-playing Maglio a small slice of internet fame.

The pair’s rendition of ‘Stairway to Heaven’ has resurfaced on Twitter this week after the former NBA player Rex Chapman shared it with his 1.1 million followers, with the clip amassing over three million views on the platform.

If you’ve already seen a parrot singing Led Zeppelin today just keep on scrolling…pic.twitter.com/UjewCOflIx — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 18, 2021

As well as ‘Stairway To Heaven’, the parrot and its owner have also “covered” tracks by the likes of Guns N’ Roses, The Beatles, Coldplay and U2.

You can watch the full version of the pair’s ‘Stairway To Heaven’ cover below.

Speaking to Kelly Clarkson on her talk show back in October, Maglio explained how he came across his pet’s vocal talents.

“One day I was playing guitar back in March, during the second week of lockdown,” he said. “And Tico started screaming like he wanted attention, so instead of throwing the towel in, I grabbed my guitar … and sat down by him and started playing, and I was like, ‘I think he’s singing.’”

Last month Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page revealed that he’s been playing his guitar every day during lockdown.