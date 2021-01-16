A video of a young boy rocking out to Tool‘s ‘Invincible’ has emerged online – and his rhythm is rather impressive.

As spotted by Consequence of Sound, the clip shows the metal-loving toddler rock and headbang along to the band’s ‘Fear Inoculum’ that’s playing on the family’s TV.

The video was uploaded in December and, as CoS notes, only had 20 views but it’s since shot up to more than 8,000. The Batman-pyjama-wearing boy appears to really connect with the song – sippy cup in hand – and bopping and nodding his head pretty well in time with the track’s beats.

Other metal and rock acts have seen young fans show off their moves to their songs. Last year – before the coronavirus pandemic halted live music – a five-year-old Slipknot fan went viral after showing off his amazing air drumming skills at a UK show.

And in 2019, the Foo Fighters invited a five-year-old on stage after spotting his amazing moves in the crowd at a Belfast gig.

Tool released ‘Fear Inoculum’, their first album in 13 years, in 2019.

Reviewing the record, NME‘s James McMahon wrote that it’s “at times, a languid and blissful work – one that will richly reward future listens. They are the ‘feeling person’s’ metal band.”

Meanwhile, the band’s singer Maynard James Keenan, has criticised people for tending “to be fairly arrogant” with regards to their behaviour during the coronavirus pandemic.