An animator has recreated the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest using LEGO designs and characters.

Alexandro Kröger, who last year provided his own take on the Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga as well as the 2020 cancelled Eurovision, has now shared the grand final of this year’s contest

The video gives is a condensed overview of the entire programme – from the flag parade through to the 26 grand final performances, as well as 2021 winners Måneskin collecting their trophy.

As noted by Wiwiwiblogs, this year’s video also sees the interval acts, including Måns Zelmerlöw and Helena Paparizou, make cameos along with Ja Ja Ding Dong Man.

Also in the animation is footage of Måneskin’s Thomas Raggi picking up broken glass with Damiano David bending down to watch, which at the time of the broadcast led to speculation that David was snorting an illegal substance.

David later took a voluntary drug test, which provided a negative result, to prove that he was indeed watching his bandmate and had not taken any drugs.

Meanwhile, the Italian rockers landed their first UK Top 10 today (June 18) with ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’ at Number 7. The song, which appeared on their second album ‘Teatro d’ira: Vol. I’ in March, moved from Number 12 in the midweeks to the now higher position.

Måneskin’s Eurovision winning track ‘Zitti E Buoni’ also entered the UK Singles Chart last month, peaking at Number 17. It racked up more than 45,000,000 streams as the most streamed song in this year’s Eurovision contest in the months leading up to the final.