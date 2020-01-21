Watch this amazing young Slipknot fan air drumming to ‘Psychosocial’

A young Slipknot fan has gone viral after showing off his amazing air drumming skills at a recent UK show.

A clip of the five-year-old, who has been identified as Caleb H, seen waving his arms to ‘Psychosocial’ has been viewed almost six million times and retweeted over 72,000 times.

His skills, which you can view below, were also hailed by Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg who shared the clip and declared: “My MAN.”

The sticksman later reached out to SJC Drums to try and get Caleb a new snare drum.

He’s got a bright future in drumming! Keep fostering his love for the instrument. Hey @SJCdrums, how about we hook up this young shredder Caleb with a new snare drum? 🤘🏻🥁 https://t.co/kaPGDvQ2cC — Jay Weinberg (@jayweinbergdrum) January 19, 2020

The band are currently touring in the UK in support of their sixth studio album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, which was released back in August.

Slipknot will play a sold-out show at The O2 in London on Saturday (January 25), and the band have announced that an ‘Iowa Whiskey’ pop-up shop will operate all weekend to celebrate the tour reaching the capital.

The pop-up will be located at The Provender Building in Camden Market, and will be open from 12pm-6pm on Saturday and 12pm-5pm on Sunday (January 26).

Slipknot band members will be present on the Saturday between 12pm and 3pm to sign bottles of the band’s endorsed ‘No. 9’ whisky. Limited stock of the drink will be available to buy at the pop-up, while the store will also stock exclusive band merchandise and 12 x 12 print vinyl bundles.

You can see the remaining UK tour dates of Slipknot’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ tour below.

January

22 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

24 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

25 – The O2 Arena, London

Last week, Slipknot’s Sid Wilson was spotted enjoying a pre-gig cup of tea in a Manchester pub ahead of the band’s show in the city.

Earlier today (January 21) Funko also unveiled its latest line of Pop! vinyl figures — including their take on Slipknot.