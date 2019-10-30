Watch Thom Yorke give Flea collaboration ‘Daily Battles’ live debut

The song was written for new Edward Norton film 'Motherless Brooklyn'

Thom Yorke has given a live debut to his recent Flea collaboration ‘Daily Battles’ – watch footage below.

The song is taken from the soundtrack to new Edward Norton film Motherless Brooklyn.

The Radiohead frontman is currently on a solo tour of the US in support of his recent album ‘ANIMA’, and played ‘Daily Battles’ for the first time during his gig at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles last night (October 29). Watch footage of the performance below.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the song, Edward Norton recently praised Yorke for his ability to “weave together personal anguish and the crushing politics” of the movie’s 1950s setting.

“[The song] rises organically out of the story of the film and it gives you shivers, it’s really a special thing when that happens,” he explained.

Yorke recently brought ‘ANIMA’ songs to the TV, playing a handful of tracks from the album to Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The ‘ANIMA’ tour will come to the UK and Europe next year, featuring two London shows at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.

The Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes live project features Yorke, producer Nigel Godrich and audiovisual composer Tarik Barri. View the UK dates of the tour below.

JUNE 2020

Friday 19 – SEC (Scottish Events Centre) Hall 3, Glasgow

Saturday 20 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester (SOLD OUT)

Sunday 21 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester (NEW DATE)

Tuesday 23 – Eventim Apollo, London

Wednesday 24 – Eventim Apollo, London