Watch Thom Yorke perform haunting new ballad ‘Daily Battles’ on ‘Colbert’
The track is taken from Edward Norton's new movie
Thom Yorke has performed a new song, ‘Daily Battles’, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
The Radiohead frontman performed the song yesterday (November 14) during his second appearance of 2019 on the nighttime show. ‘Daily Battles’ is taken from Motherless Brooklyn, a new film written, produced and directed by Edward Norton.
Yorke recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel to perform three songs from his new album ANIMA. He also released the music video for album single ‘Last I Heard (…He Was Circling the Drain)’.
Last month (October 18), Yorke added new US dates to his originally planned 2020 UK and Europe solo tour.
As well as adding a second Manchester date to the UK leg of the tour last month, the musician revealed additional shows in New York City for March and April. He’ll also stop by Mexico in late April.
Further dates are scheduled in the UK and Europe beginning in June, including appearances at Poland’s Open’er Festival and Denmark’s Roskilde Festival.
Yorke’s upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets to UK shows are on sale now, and you can get them here.
MARCH 2020
28 – Fairfax, VA, EagleBank Arena
30 – New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall
31 – New York, NY, Hammerstein Ballroom
APRIL 2020
01 – New York, NY, Hammerstein Ballroom
04 – Chicago, IL, United Center
05 – St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
08 – Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom
22 – Monterrey, MX, Showcenter Complex
24 – Guadalajara, MX, Terraza Vallarata
JUNE 2020
19 – Glasgow, UK. SEC
20 – Manchester, UK, O2 Warehouse
23 – London, UK, Eventim Apollo
24 – London, UK, Eventim Apollo
JULY 2020
01 – Gdynia, PL. Open’er Festival
02-04 – Roskilde, DK. Roskilde Festival
06 – Amsterdam, NL, AFAS Live
09 – Milan, IT, Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro
11 – Trencin, SL, Pohoda Festival
12 – Prague, CZ, Karlin Hall
13 – Berlin, DE, RMax-Schmeling-Halle
In other Radiohead news, bandmate Ed O’Brien recently aired his first solo work with ‘Santa Teresa’. Radiohead last released an album with 2016’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’, and O’Brien said that “we’ve got some stuff that we were talking about,” regarding the band’s next steps.