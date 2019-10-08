Watch Thom Yorke perform Radiohead’s ‘Like Spinning Plates’ solo for the first time in 9 years

The frontman is currently on a solo tour around the US

Thom Yorke played Radiohead track ‘Like Spinning Plates’ live solo for the first time in 9 years on Sunday (October 6) – watch footage below.

The frontman is currently on a solo US tour in support of his recent album ‘ANIMA’.

At his show at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, he played the ‘Amnesiac’ track, the first solo performance of the song he’s thrown out in nearly a decade. Watch footage below.

As well as the ‘Like Spinning Plates’ performance, the show saw Yorke play a host of songs from his three solo albums, ‘ANIMA’, 2014’s ‘Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes’ and 2006 debut ‘The Eraser’, alongside a few Atoms For Peace cuts and a track from his soundtrack to the reboot of horror movie Suspiria, which was released last year.

In a four star review of ‘ANIMA’, NME‘s James McMahon said: “This is an artfully produced fever dream of an album that, in its doominess, suggests we should continue to pay credence to the prophet Thom Yorke.”

Yorke’s solo tour continues tomorrow (October 9) in New Orleans.

Recently, the frontman appeared on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs with Lauren Laverne, and discussed the death of his former partner Rachel Owen, and explained how R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe helped him cope with fame.

He also revealed this year that he was once asked to appear on Strictly Come Dancing.