Watch Thundercat bring Kevin Parker, Childish Gambino, Steve Lacy, and Suicidal Tendencies on stage in LA

Thundercat recently performed at the Greek Theatre in LA and brought out a star-studded cast of special guests for his show including Childish Gambino, Kevin Parker, and Steve Lacy – watch all footage below.

The Californian singer and bassist has collaborated with a plethora of musicians on his music, including recent album ‘It Is What It Is‘. In NME‘s four-star review, we said of the 2020 record: “the jazz-fusion bassline don reins in the funk to honour his fallen friend [Mac Miller], though also lets loose with the likes of Childish Gambino by his side.”

Last Thursday (October 5), Thundercat (real name Stephen Lee Bruner) brought out four collaborators for his show to play some classics from the Thundercat catalogue.

First, Childish Gambino and Lacy came out on stage to perform ‘Black Qualls’ from ‘It Is What It Is’; our writer Sam Moore previously wrote that ‘Black Qualls’ “should be up for consideration as the best song of 2020”.

Childish Gambino & Steve Lacy come out to play”Black Qualls” during Thundercat’s show in Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/yTDoSL1ZJ2 — We Write About Music (@itsamusicblog) October 6, 2023

Then, Gambino stayed to perform ‘II. Shadows’ from his 2013 album ‘because the internet’ (or, in his own words, “the rap ‘OK Computer'”). Thundercat helped produce ‘II. Shadows’; it is the first time Gambino (real name Donald Glover) has played the track since 2015.

Next, Thundercat reunited with hardcore punk legends Suicidal Tendencies, which he was formerly a member of. The band played ‘You Can’t Bring Me Down’ and ‘Institutionalised’ with Thundercat. Suicidal Tendencies also recently performed with former member and Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo this September at a Metallica show.

Finally, Thundercat brought out Kevin Parker to play Tame Impala‘s ‘Apocalypse Dreams’, taken from their 2012 debut ‘Lonerism‘:

Thundercat recently announced he is coming to the UK and Ireland in 2024 – find all tour details here.

NME recently caught up with Thundercat at Glastonbury backstage this year, where the musician revealed he was working on new material.

“I think that the last album [2020’s ‘It Is What It Is’] was like a very intense process from the content of it, from the emotions behind what happened. It’s one of those things where it’s taking the time it’s taken to heal from that. And yeah, I have been recording you know… it’s not like I just decided to work at a deli factory! I still play the bass, guys!”