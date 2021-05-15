Tim Minchin has shared a theatrical cover of Billie Eilish‘s ‘Bad Guy’ – you can watch it below.

Performing on the last day of triple j’s 2021 Requestival week, the musical comedy star, armed with an accordion, put an animated twist on the mega hit along with a number of other off-kilter covers.

Minchin’s other covers included Coolio’s ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, Ball Park Music’s ‘Exactly How You Are’ and Sia’s ‘Chandelier’. All four covers were requested by triple j listeners as part of the youth broadcaster’s Requestival celebrations.

You can watch Minchin’s cover of ‘Bad Guy’ below:

The Requestival event returned this week after its first run in 2020, giving listeners the chance to program the station’s entire slate of broadcasted music.

As is custom for triple J’s Like A Version segment, Minchin also performed one of his own quirky piano-pop numbers, opting for recent single ‘Airport Piano’.

Twenty years after launching his career with an idiosyncratic, performance-focused blend of stand-up comedy and musical theatre, Minchin released his debut album, ‘Apart Together’, last August.

Speaking to NME, he said: “This album is about creating songs that belong on an album, as opposed to songs that belong live. And with all the punchline stuff – fuck putting that on a studio album. That’s not for an album, that’s for live. And the cutoff is – how can I make this sonically interesting so that if you’re sitting in your living room listening you’re like, ‘This is great’?”

Minchin is due to perform at the 2021 Art Of Music event on Saturday July 17, appearing alongside Ngaiire, Kate Ceberano and The Teskey Brothers at the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has taken to the desert to give her first television performance of ‘Your Power’, aired during The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Matching the colour scheme from the song’s music video, Eilish performed the song acoustically while sitting on a stage in the middle of a desert, with her brother Finneas sitting beside her playing an acoustic guitar.