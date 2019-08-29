Watch Tom DeLonge cover Blink 182’s ‘Aliens Exist’ and ‘I Miss You’

It came at Angels & Airwaves' first gig since 2012

Former Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge made his return to the stage last night, and covered two Blink songs to mark the occasion.

The singer, who left Blink in 2015, was playing with his band Angels & Airwaves at their first gig since 2012 at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, California.

During the set, DeLonge played a series of solo covers, taking on Blink’s ‘I Miss You’ and ‘Aliens Exist’ alongside a partial cover of ‘There Is’ by his old band, Box Car Racer. Watch footage of the performances below.

Alongside the series of covers, the show also saw live debuts of six new unreleased songs. The band last released an album with 2014’s ‘The Dream Walker’.

Blink-182, now fronted by Alkaline Trio singer Matt Skiba, also recently dedicated a performance of ‘Aliens Exist’ to Tom at a recent gig, hinting towards DeLonge’s work in studying UFOs, which was reportedly the reason that he left the band.

Speaking of the moment in a recent NME interview, DeLonge said: “It was awesome that they did that. I talk to the guys and we’re all good friends still. We’re like brothers. It’s cool, them doing that. It’s funny because for so many years, when we were travelling, I’d pin those guys down in a backstage dressing room and go, ‘Did you know this! Did you know this!’ It’s funny because I know they were annoyed by it but I was talking to Travis not long ago and even he was like, ‘Man, I can’t believe how far you’ve gotten!’

“I said, ‘I can’t believe it either to be honest!’. That song that I wrote has a life of its own but it’s really interesting to hear it now, 20 years later, and think about the company that I started.”

Asked whether he would choose to play aliens Blink or Angels & Airwaves if they crossed paths, he said: “Oh my gosh! I would have to play Angels & Airwaves because they would recognise the space-prog sound. If I played Blink they wouldn’t get the jokes. They would probably get really offended and start an interplanetary war.”

DeLonge’s new TV show Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation debuted on the History Channel this week.