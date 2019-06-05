Watch Tom DeLonge lip-sync to Blink-182 classic ‘I Miss You’

Trying to tell us something?

Tom DeLonge has shared a video of himself miming along to Blink-182‘s hit ‘I Miss You’. Check out the clip below.

Having parted ways with Mark Hoppus and co. in 2015, DeLonge recently claimed that a reunion with his former bandmates could be on the cards. “We still support each other,” he said during a radio chat. “Yes everybody, I will play with Blink again.”

In response, Hoppus disappointed fans by saying “there is not any talk of that right now”, adding that the idea of DeLonge rejoining was “a completely unfounded rumor at this point.”

Possibly sending a message to Blink, DeLonge has now filmed himself lip-synching to the aptly-titled ‘I Miss You’.

In the clip, uploaded to the musician’s Instagram, we see him sat at a restaurant table as the 2003 hit plays in the background. DeLonge delivers an impassioned rendition of the song’s chorus, while his fellow diners remain none the wiser.

“This is the content the people want,” one viewer commented. Another added: “Tom please I’m so emotional after this.”

Meanwhile, Blink-182 continue to work on their eighth studio album – the second to feature DeLonge’s replacement Matt Skiba. Speaking of when the new material could be released, Mark Hoppus said “there is not an exact date” confirmed as of yet.

Blink’s new single ‘Blame It On My Youth‘ arrived last month and received praise from DeLonge. “It’s cool to hear the evolution of their music,” he said of the comeback track.

Elsewhere, DeLonge’s band Angels And Airwaves recently returned with their new single, ‘Rebel Girl’. They also shared details of their first live show in seven years, with a long run of shows scheduled in September.