Tom Misch has launched his own video series in which he performs his music as well as song covers from his house amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s all in a bid to keep people entertained during quarantine, and Misch has kicked things off with a chilled-out rendition of Nirvana‘s 1992 hit ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’.

“Im gunna be uploading relaxing guitar jams and beats ive been making during these crazy times!! stay tuned! xxx” Misch captioned the first video, which you can watch below.

Misch is one of dozens of artists who are trying to cheer fans up during the crisis. Some of the latest gestures come from Florence Welch, who posted a collective poem about life in quarantine and The Big Moon, who are offering fans online guitar lessons.

Other musicians have taken the opportunity to live-stream performances or chat to fans from their homes, isolated venues or recording studios, including Christine And The Queens, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, U2’s Bono and Yungblud.

Organisations such as The Grammy Museum are releasing unseen filmed interviews with artists online to help housebound people during the pandemic, while other entertainment companies and charities are coming together to raise funds for artists adversely impacted by the outbreak.

