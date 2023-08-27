Watch Tom Morello play the opening of America’s only unionised strip club

Tom Morello played a set at the re-opening of the United States’ only unionised strip club this week – see footage below.

Last year, workers at the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood, Los Angeles went on strike, criticising a workplace “full of belligerently drunk men who push our boundaries and often scare us.”

Since then, they have become members of the Actors’ Equity Association and become the only unionised strip club in the country.

During the re-opening on Thursday (August 24), Morello joined the celebrations with a short set having joined the workers on the picket line across their strike.

See footage from the celebration below.

Earlier this month, the Rage Against The Machine guitarist played a surprise set on the picket line in front of Paramount Studios in Hollywood.

Speaking before the performance, Morello told NME he wanted to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with striking actors and writers: “They’re making history here on the sidewalk in front of Paramount Studios and I’m here to support them and express my solidarity.”

The guitarist, who described himself as a “proud union man”, applauded the actors and writers for “flexing their power and showing what solidarity means.”

Earlier this summer, Morello became an honorary Italian citizen and been given the keys to his ancestral hometown.

It was revealed that the star’s great-great-grandfather Carlo left the town of Pratiglione to live in the United States in the late 1800s.