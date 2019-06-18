Watch Tom Morello throw fan’s phone into crowd for trying to take selfie

"Put a phone in my face onstage and I'll throw it away"

A fan had their phone thrown offstage by Tom Morello after they tried to take a selfie with him.

During a performance at 101WKQX’s Piqniq at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park, Illinois on Saturday (June 15), the Rage Against The Machine guitarist invited some members of the audience to join him onstage.

While Morello was shredding on a guitar solo, one of those crowd members pulled out their phone and tried to take a photo with the musician. The star quickly reached for the phone and threw it into the crowd, before returning to his solo.

Morello later shared footage of the incident on his Twitter page, writing: “Put a phone in my face onstage and I’ll throw it. #LiveInTheMoment Great fun today at @101WKQX show. #SweetHomeChicago”. You can watch the video clip below.

“But would u take a selfie with a fan offstage?” Someone asked him later. “All day,” Morello replied.

Meanwhile, Muse‘s Matt Bellamy recently presented Morello with his own custom built guitar. The guitarist recently supported the band on their ‘Simulation Theory’ world tour. Afterwards, Bellamy thanked him with the gift and described him as “a huge inspiration to me growing up, a guitar legend.”

The Muse frontman added: “Proud to be able to give him a guitar I had made inspired by his playing and his message. Thanks for joining us on this UK tour, it’s been a blast!”

During the Muse tour, Morello took aim at Nigel Farage, taping a “Fuck Farage” sign to the back of his guitar.