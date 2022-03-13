Watch Tom Odell perform ‘Another Love’ for Ukrainian refugees

Tom Odell visited Bucharest Train Station on Friday (March 13) to perform his 2013 hit ‘Another Love’ for Ukrainian refugees.

According to the UN, more than two million civilians have fled Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, with a lot of them travelling through neighbouring Romania.

“Yesterday I had the honour of singing another love at Bucharest train station in the company of many Ukrainian refugees. There are thousands of refugees coming into this station every day. They need food, water, a safe place to sleep and to be treated like the beautiful human beings they are,” wrote Odell on TikTok, before encouraging people to donate to the Choose Love campaign.

Tom Odell sings at the North Railway Station in Bucharest for Ukrainian refugees#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/twM6OcANzX — Boris Blue Eyes (@RFboris) March 11, 2022

Advertisement

Just a few hours ago, Tom Odell performed ‘Another Love’ at a Romanian train station as people fleeing Ukraine arrived. Crowds welcomed his powerful performance with Ukrainian flags 💛💙 @charliemackesy #StandWithUkraine #TomOdell pic.twitter.com/ONmSzhSNZn — Choose Love (@chooselove) March 11, 2022

Impressive performance from 🇬🇧 Tom Odell, as he sang “Another Love” at Bucharest's main railway station and also at a fundraising concert. Romanian artists, DJ Armin van Buuren and Ukrainian singer Jamala shared the stage and all the money will be used by @RedCrossRomania for🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Q3apIOlJ6K — Centrul Infoeuropa (@CentrulI) March 13, 2022

Odell was in the country to take part in Saturday night’s We Are One benefit concert, alongside Romanian artists, DJ Armin van Buuren and Ukrainian singer Jamala, who won the 2016 Eurovision song contest.

‘Another Love’ has become an unlikely symbol of Ukraine’s resilience on social media with hundreds of TikTok videos using the track. One showing the emotional Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been liked over two million times.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the country’s military to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The UN reported that 549 civilians had died as of March 10 – although they believe the total could be much higher – while the US military estimates that between 2,000 and 4,000 Ukrainian armed forces, national guard and volunteer forces have also been killed.

Advertisement

Figures from the worlds of music and entertainment have posted messages of support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine in recent weeks. Elton John said he was “heartbroken” over the “nightmare” that civilians are facing, while Miley Cyrus called for “an immediate end to this violence”.

Various acts have also cancelled their scheduled performances in Russia and Ukraine, including Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Iggy Pop, My Chemical Romance, Green Day and Franz Ferdinand.

Ukrainian electro-pop duo Bloom Twins spoke to NME last month about the situation in their home country, describing it as “terrifying”. “It has really affected us,” singer Anna Kuprienko said. “We were only there two months ago. We were hopeful that this situation with Russia wouldn’t go where it has and that it would resolve.”

You can donate here to the Red Cross to help those affected by the conflict, or via a number of other ways through Choose Love.