Watch Tony Hawk cover Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Wish’ with Trent Reznor and all-star backing band

Tony Hawk has covered Nine Inch Nails‘ ‘Wish’ with Trent Reznor and an all-star backing band – check out the video below.

The US professional skateboarder has been credited with boosting the careers of numerous alternative acts who have contributed songs to the soundtracks of his popular video game franchise, Pro Skater.

Last year saw Hawk host a skateboarding, music and gaming festival called Weekend Jam, which featured headline performances from Modest Mouse, Descendents, and Devo (via Kerrang!).

Now, the skater has teamed up with NIN frontman Reznor to record a collaborative take on the band’s 1992 single ‘Wish’ for the YouTube channel ‘Mikey And His Yuke’.

Hawk, who provided vocals on the cover, is seen skateboarding through the streets in the accompanying DIY-style visuals. Reznor, meanwhile, makes a comedic cameo appearance as he attempts to cross the road.

The track also features contributions from current and former members of The Dillinger Escape Plan (Ben Weinman), The Bronx (Brad Magers), Every Time I Die (Ryan Leger) and more.

Tune in here:

Per a description, Fairmounts frontman Mikey Hawdon “enlists the help of friends and fellow musicians to create exciting versions of his favourite songs” on the channel. He played guitar, percussion and sang backing vocals on the ‘Wish’ cover.

“When this series began, I knew I wanted to cover this particular song,” Hawdon explained. “I also knew that if we ever did, the lineup would have to be just right. I couldn’t be happier with the passion and energy that this crew brought and delivered. Much love to all involved.”

In the comments section, one viewer wrote: “I never thought I would live in a timeline where Tony Hawk and Ben Weinman would be in a Nine Inch Nails song cover with TRENT REZNOR HIMSELF as a cameo, yet here we are and it’s awesome!”

Another fan said: “I love how Tony nearly ran over Trent… couldn’t believe it was actually him at first! Well done, great musicians and a great cover. That was awesome.”

Back in January, Goldfinger enlisted Hawk for a joint performance of the band’s 1997 track ‘Superman’. The tune appears on the soundtrack for various iterations of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

The 2020 edition of the game featured music from the likes of Sublime, Less Than Jake, Skepta, Machine Gun Kelly and Alex Lahey.

Speaking of the soundtrack selection during an interview with NME that year, Pro Skater audio lead Justin Joyner explained that songs should “complement [the] gameplay”.