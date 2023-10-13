Watch Tool and Billy Strings play ‘Jambi’ live in Salt Lake City

Tool brought out Billy Strings for a live rendition of ‘Jambi’ during the opening night of their North American Arena tour.

Following their headlining set at Power Trip Fest on Sunday (October 8) Tool kicked off the first night of their tour at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Bringing out Strings as a special guest, the band and the bluegrass musician jammed out to ‘Jambi’ as the second song of the night’s setlist.

Strings has previously discussed playing in different metal bands during his high school years. Ahead of the show, the musician took to social media to share photos with Tool’s drummer Danny Carey.

Advertisement

Tool recently announced the dates for their scheduled 2024 US arena tour. The new dates, which will see the legendary progressive metal band perform 20 arena shows across the United States between January 10 and February 18, with support from Elder.

The band’s bassist, Justin Chancellor, recently revealed that the band plan to work on a new album following their upcoming tour.

He said the band have already “got many ideas cooking” for the new album, but confirmed that they “haven’t recorded anything yet”.

“But we’re quite busy until after the spring of next year touring. So once that’s done we’re gonna get back in the studio and knuckle down and put some of it together,” Chancellor explained during a recent appearance on The Vinyl Guide podcast.

The bassist told the podcast that Tool have had “a few pretty decent sessions of writing”, adding: “So we’ve got all the ingredients in place. We’ve just got to really bang it out and spend that time when we’re not touring.”

Advertisement

Their most recent studio album is 2019’s ‘Fear Inoculum’. In a five-star review of the LP, NME shared: “As with releases previous, there are wrinkles that will only emerge after the record is lived with and absorbed. But if you’re wondering whether ‘Fear Inoculum’ was worth the wait, then the answer is yes. If you’re wondering whether it’ll touch your heart, soul and spirt, the answer is also so.”