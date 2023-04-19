Watch Tool and Queens Of The Stone Age members join Primus at benefit show

Members of Tool and Queens Of The Stone Age have joined Primus onstage and performed covers of AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and more. Check out fan footage and the setlist below.

The performance was held at The Belasco in Los Angeles on Monday (April 17) and saw Primus play a live set to raise funds for director, animator and writer Jimmy Hayward (Toy Story, Finding Nemo), who is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

During the show – which featured six Primus songs and four covers – the band were joined by Tool members Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor, and Queens Of The Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen.

The benefit show opened with the popular 1991 single ‘Those Damned Blue-Collar Tweekers’, and later saw the surprise guests join them on stage to cover various rock classics.

The covers included Tool’s ‘Ænema’, AC/DC’s ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’ and King Crimson’s ‘Thela Hun Ginjeet’. Another cover included a live rendition of Led Zeppelin’s 1969 track ‘Moby Dick’ – which also served as a drum battle between Carer and Primus’ Tim Alexander. Check out fan footage from the show below.

Other Primus songs performed live at the fundraiser included ‘Groundhog’s Day’, ‘Too Many Puppies’ and ‘My Name Is Mud’. The set was closed with an encore performance of their 1995 hit ‘Southbound Pachyderm’.

Primus’s setlist was:

‘Those Damned Blue-Collar Tweekers’

‘Groundhog’s Day’

‘Too Many Puppies’ (With Chancellor and Van Leeuwen)

‘Here Come The Bastards’ (With Chancellor, Van Leeuwen and Carey from here)

‘Thela Hun Ginjeet’ (King Crimson cover)

‘Ænema’ (Tool cover)

‘Whole Lotta Rosie’ (AC/DC cover)

‘Moby Dick’ (Led Zeppelin cover)

‘My Name Is Mud’

ENCORE

‘Southbound Pachyderm’

This isn’t the first time that members of Tool have joined up with Primus. Back in 2020, Carey joined forces with Primus bassist and frontman Les Claypool – as well as members of Mastodon, Coheed and Cambria – to perform a cover of Rush song ‘Anthem’ during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The track was recorded as the fifteenth instalment of Gwarsenio Hall’s Two Minutes to Late Night series, and saw the musicians performing from their respective homes.

Monday’s performance marked the only scheduled show Primus are set to play in 2023 as of yet. Claypool, however, is set to embark on a series of tour dates with his recently-revived band, Fearless Flying Frog Brigade. Kicking off next month, the tour will feature 41 dates across the US.

Elsewhere, Tool are set to perform at the first-ever instalment of the new Power Trip festival this October. Spanning over three days (October 6, 7 and 8), the festival will be held at Empire Polo Club in Indio – the same venue as Coachella – and marks Ozzy Osbourne’s first live show since his retirement from touring.

Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden and AC/DC are also scheduled to perform, and for the latter, the festival marks their first gig since 2016.