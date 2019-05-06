Watch Tool debut new music for the first time in over 10 years

Metal icons showcased 'Descending' and 'Invincible'

Tool have shared new music for the first time at the Welcome To Rockville festival.

The metal icons have kept fans waiting for new material over a decade, with their last album ‘10,000 Days’ released in 2006.

But last night (May 5) the band shared two new songs – ‘Descending’ and ‘Invincible’ – both of which you can watch below.

Both tracks are expected to feature on their new album which drummer Danny Carey recently stated would be released in April, but it is yet to surface. The band previously shared a number of teaser trailers on their official website – adopting their traditional gory motif.

The band are also expected to debut further material with a UK show headlining Download Festival in June alongside the likes of Slipknot, Def Leppard, Smashing Pumpkins, Die Antwoord, Rob Zombie, Eagles Of Death Metal and many more.

Back in February last year, Maynard James Keenan said that “Words & Melodies 100% DONE on all but 1 [track]” for the album.

Keenan has previously blamed the long wait for the album on his bandmates’ indecisiveness. “I like to release records and write things a little more quickly than those guys like to write,” he said. “Their process is very analytical.”

In January, it was revealed that the band had finally finished recording their fifth album, and was entering the mixing stages.