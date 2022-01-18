Watch Tool give ‘Culling Voices’ its live debut in Sacramento

Tool performed ‘Culling Voices’, from their 2019 album ‘Fear Inoculum’, for the first time over the weekend (January 15).

The performance took place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The band recently resumed touring in support of ‘Fear Inoculum’, following their world tour being cut short in March 2020. With the debut of ‘Culling Voices’, Tool have now performed all seven songs from the physical version of the album live.

In fan-shot footage from the show, the four members of Tool are all seated at the front of the stage. Drummer Danny Carey is seen playing guitar at the start of the song, marking the first time he has ever played anything that isn’t drums or percussion at a Tool show.

Watch the footage below:

Tool released ‘Fear Inoculum’, their fifth studio album, in August of 2019. In a five-star review, NME praised the album as “a languid, blissful work, featuring perhaps the best collection of vocals that singer [Maynard James] Keenan has ever committed to tape.”

Their return to the live arena comes following a tumultuous period for the band, including Maynard James Keenan contracting COVID-19 twice and Carey being arrested following an altercation at Kansas City airport.

The band are scheduled to tour the UK and Europe later in the year, as well as serving as one of the headliners of Bonnaroo alongside Stevie Nicks and J. Cole.