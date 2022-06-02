Watch Tool members join Brass Against on stage for ‘Stinkfist’

Members of Tool celebrated the end of their European tour by joining support act Brass Against for a performance of their first industry single, ‘Stinkfist’.

Performing in Budapest last week (May 24), Brass Against performed the 1996 Ænima track – a regular track in their set of big-band rock covers – with Tool’s Adam Jones, Danny Carey, and Justin Chancellor joining them onstage.

Brass Against’s covers of ‘The Pot’ and ‘Lateralus’ had caught the attention of the metal band, who subsequently invited them to open their shows.

Watch the two bands combining to perform ‘Stinkfist’ below.

Stinkfist w/ Adam, Justin and Danny in Budapest @Tool pic.twitter.com/S3M4Zs81tp — Brass Against (@BrassAgainst) May 31, 2022

At the start of the tour in April, Brass Against were reminded that they were performing in a “no pee zone” on their tour with the veteran rockers.

Upon arriving at the venue – the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark – Urista was greeted by a sign that’d been taped to the stage. It read: “NO PEE ZONE – No Urine Is To Be Deposited, Placed, Distributed, Sprinkled, Poured And/or Spread In This Immediate Area.”

Last November, footage emerged of Brass Against singer Sophia Urista urinating on a willing fan’s face during the band’s set at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Although it’s not been confirmed, the sign was presumably put there by known-practical jokers Tool. In March, frontman Maynard James Keenan posted a video of himself pranking drummer Danny Carey with a dildo during a gig in the US.

Prior to that, the band stormed the stage while Blonde Redhead played their final support slot on Tool’s US tour. Keenan and co. donned long blonde and red-haired wigs as they took over the set in Miami, Florida.

Tool are set to play their last performance of the year at Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee on June 18. Tickets for Bonnaroo are available here.