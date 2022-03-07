Watch Tool perform ‘Undertow’ for the first time in 20 years

Tool performed their 1993 song ‘Undertow’ for the first time in 20 years at a show in the US last week – check out the footage below.
The Los Angeles band played at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday night (March 3) as part of their COVID-delayed 2022 world tour, which kicked off in January.
Midway through the 12-song setlist, Tool surprised the crowd by playing the title track from their debut studio album for the first time since April 2022 (via Setlist.FM). Tool didn’t perform ‘Undertow’ at their next concert in Columbus, Ohio last night (March 6).
You can see fan-shot footage here:
Tool’s current tour was postponed by almost two years, with the band having shelved their live plans when the pandemic hit in March 2020.
During their first show back on January 10, the group dusted off a handful of songs that hadn’t been performed live for a number of years. ‘Pushit’ and ‘Hooker With A Penis’ hadn’t appeared on the setlist since 2014, and ‘Right In Two’ since 2011.
Tool’s tour of North America wraps on March 20 in Cleveland, Ohio ahead of a run of UK and European dates, which starts on April 23 in Copenhagen and concludes on May 24 in Budapest.
Tool’s remaining 2022 tour dates are as follows:
MARCH
08 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena
10 – Chicago, Illinois, Chicago United Center
12 – Omaha, Nebraska, Omaha CHI Health Center
13 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minneapolis Target Center
15 – Kansas City, Missouri, Kansas City T-Mobile Center
17 – Moline, Illinois, Moline TaxSlayer Center
18 – St Louis, Missouri, St Louis Enterprise Center
20 – Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
APRIL
23 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena
25 – Oslo, Spektrum
26 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena
28 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena
29 – Frankfurt, Festhalle
MAY
02 – Manchester, AO Arena
04 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
06 – Dublin, 3Arena
09 – London, The O2
12 – Paris, AccorHotels Arena
13 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis
15 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
17 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena
19 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
21 – Krakow, Tauron Arena
23 – Prague, O2 Arena
24 – Budapest, SportAréna
Tool’s latest studio album, ‘Fear Inoculum’, came out back in 2019 – check out NME‘s five-star review here.
Earlier this month, the band released a reimagined version of their 1992 single ‘Opiate’ ahead of an accompanying short film that’s due for release on Blu-ray next Friday (March 18).