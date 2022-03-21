Watch Tool’s Maynard James Keenan prank drummer Danny Carey with a dildo

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan has shared a video of himself pranking drummer Danny Carey with a dildo during a recent concert in the US.
- READ MORE: Tool – ‘Fear Inoculum’ review
The clip, which you can view below, sees the frontman crouching down behind Carey’s drum kit with a dildo, which he uses to replace the drummer’s gong mallet.
When Carey reaches for his mallet, he instead grabs the plastic phallus, and hits the gong with it.
It is the second time in the last month the frontman has pranked his bandmate.
He previously shared a humorous clip of himself trying to play Jenga behind Carey.
However, Keenan’s game was ruined after Carey smashed his giant gong at the back of his drum set, causing the frontman to jokingly yell: “What the fuck! What’s wrong with you?!”
Last Friday, Tool shared their first video in 15 years with ‘Opiate²’, a re-imagined and extended version of Tool’s 1992 single ‘Opiate’, with both the song and video marking the 30th anniversary of the EP of the same name’s release.
Meanwhile, the band are due to hit the road for their UK and European tour next month which takes in shows in Manchester, Birmingham and two nights at London’s O2 Arena. Get tickets here.
Tool will play:
April
23 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
25 – Spektrum, Oslo, Norway
26 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
28 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany
29 – Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany
May
2 – AO Arena, Manchester
4 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
6 – 3Arena, Dublin
9 – The O2, London
10 – The O2, London
12 – AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France
13 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium
15 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
17 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
19 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
21 – Tauron Arena, Kraków, Poland
23 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
24 – SportAréna, Budapest, Hungary
Elsewhere, the band also recently announced details of a regular, unsigned ‘Fear Inoculum’ box set, on sale for £485 less than the controversial signed edition.
In February, it was announced that a signed box set of the band’s 2019 album, which will only be available to fans who bought the Toolarmy VIP tickets on their current US tour, would retail for $810 (£600), much to the annoyance of fans.