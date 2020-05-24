Tove Lo has shared an animated video for her new track ‘Sadder Badder Cooler’ – watch it below.

The song appears on a deluxe version of the Swedish pop star’s fourth album ‘Sunshine Kitty’, which was released on Friday (May 22).

She confirmed the news on social media last week. “Can’t wait for you to hear this TUNE!!” Tove Lo wrote about the bonus track, arriving as part of the ‘Paw Prints Edition’ of the 2019 album.

Co-written with Elvira Anderfjärd, Tove Lo said they wrote ‘Sadder Badder Cooler’ “after going deep about how every heartbreak kind of chips away a little piece of you, but it also gives you power if you let it. And how breaking it off with someone who’s bad to you is always a mixed feeling of sadness, anger and big relief.

She added: “This song to me is full of glitter and power and I hope it hits heavy with my fans.”

Accompanied by an animated video, it stars Tove Lo and her sidekick Sunshine Kitty as they go on a murder spree taking down several Disney princes. Watch it below.

“I can’t wait for you to see this video! I’ve wanted to make a bizarre, over the line, badass animated video with Sunshine Kitty for some time and it just fit so perfectly with this song,” Tove Lo said. “I’m so impressed by Venturia Animation Studios and Dreambear productions, they really took my vision to the next level!”

Aside from ‘Sadder Badder Cooler’, Tove Lo’s extended edition of ‘Sunshine Kitty’ includes her two Finneas-produced songs, ‘Bikini Porn’ and ‘Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I’m Weak’, and her recent English language cover of the Veronica Maggio track ‘I’m Coming’.

Last month, announced a new series of “specialty” merchandise bundles, proceeds from which will be donated to the charity MusiCares, who help musicians impacted by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.