Watch Tove Lo cover Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘good 4 u’

Tove Lo has offered up a sombre cover of Olivia Rodrigo‘s hit song ‘good 4 u’, performing her take as part of Sweden’s P3 Radio Live sessions.

Where Rodrigo’s original weaves a jaded sweetness into its angsty melodic punches, Lo’s rendition waxes melancholy. As textural interest seeps through by the second verse, Lo spins a euro-pop electronic beat to convey the song’s frustration.

Take a listen to the original song below:

And watch Lo’s take here:

Elsewhere in her P3 studio appearance, Lo performed her latest single, ‘No One Dies From Love’, which you can watch here.

Upon the release of the single’s accompanying “mini movie”, Lo announced the launch of her own label, Pretty Swede Records, under mtheory’s banner. “I have a lot of freedom, and it’s been fun to work with mtheory,” she said in a statement at the time. “This [‘No One Dies From Love’] will be the first release under my label.

“I’m a pop girl, but I like to make things weird and be in full control of the whole vision. This is the perfect way to put out exactly what I want.”

Also at the start of this month, Lo announced a massive UK and European tour. Set to kick off in October, the headline run will see the Swede-born artist traverse the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe throughout that month and into November.