Watch Toyah serenade Robert Fripp with ‘Wicked Game’ cover

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have shared the third instalment of their Love Letters offshoot of the Sunday Lockdown Lunch series, featuring Willcox serenading her husband with a cover of Chris Isaak’s ‘Wicked Game’.

The couple’s usual lockdown covers videos have had to be put on hold after Fripp headed back out on tour with King Crimson.

This week’s video showed Fripp watching his wife’s latest cover from a hotel room somewhere in the US. “Hooray, hooray, my dear little wife has sent me a viddy message,” he said at the start of the clip. Referring to the dark sunglasses he was wearing, he added: “I thought I might protect my eyes before opening it.”

“Hi baby, come on home – I’m keeping the bed warm for you,” Willcox told Fripp at the start of the video, before launching into the video. Her husband occasionally lifted his sunglasses from his eyes as the singer performed in the gust of a fan off-camera.

“Oh sweetie! You are a very naughty little wife and I love you,” Fripp said at the end of the video. Watch it above now.

Willcox recently told NME that she and Fripp are planning to develop their covers series into “a bigger brand”. “The aim is to make our site more like a TV station,” she said. “We’ve loved making the content and we’re going to take it a lot further. There will be a product line, but also it’s going to start to run like Toyah and Robert TV. It’s going to become educational in a very unique way.

“There’s going to be postings of me learning, Robert teaching, but it’s not going to be what you expect. As for recording Sunday Lunches, we’re going to do a Toyah and Robert Christmas special which will be an hour-long.”

Willcox also recalled trying to beat up Adam Ant while working with him on Derek Jarman’s film Jubilee. Asked by NME if the rumours about them getting into a fight were true, she replied: “Yes! He formed a band for Jubilee that was needed in a scene called the Maneaters – I was the singer for it, and Adam’s wife, Eve, was the bassist. The problem was, I was too individualistic and I already had the Toyah Band.”