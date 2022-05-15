Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover Garbage’s ‘I Think I’m Paranoid’

Toyah Willcox and her husband, King Crimson founder Robert Fripp have shared a cover of Garbage‘s ‘I Think I’m Paranoid’ – check it out below.

The clip is the latest in their long-running ‘Sunday Lunch’ series which was launched in 2020 due to Fripp missing live performance as a result of lockdown.

In recent weeks, they’ve covered ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’ by the Smashing Pumpkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Can’t Stop’, The Who’s ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ and Queens Of The Stone Age‘s ‘No One Knows‘. Last week the pair took on The Cranberries‘ classic protest song ‘Zombie’.

For their reworking of ‘I Think I’m Paranoid’, taken from Garbage’s 1998 album ‘Version 2.0’, the pair take up residence in their kitchen once more, with a backdrop that includes two banners that read “G We [Love] U” and “I Think I’m Fripp’d”.

Willcox, who often performs on top of the couple’s kitchen table, stands alongside Fripp at the front of the screen this week, donning a makeshift gold foil top.

“This weekend is definitely not garbage, it’s especially iconic. The FrippCox fold have cooked up a rather special lunch for you. Oh and the social media team may well of included some bonus footage at the end!” Willcox captioned the new video. You can watch their latest cover below.

In August, Willcox released her 16th studio album ‘Posh Pop’, which she previewed with the single ‘Levitate’ featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox.

Discussing the album in an interview with NME, Willcox explained how it came about. “When COVID stopped everything last year, it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording the next album,” she said. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.

“‘Posh Pop’ was a magical experience created out of the need and ability to make contact with our fans in a heartfelt way. Also the terrifying distance between those who run the world and those on the ground inspired my writing.

She added: “Working with Fripp in the studio, we just handed him the chord charts the day before and said: ‘We want you to come in and improvise and that’s what we’ll use’. It was spontaneous.”

King Crimson co-founder Ian McDonald, the multi-instrumentalist who also co-founded hard rock titans Foreigner, died in February at the age of 75.

According to a representative, McDonald “passed away peacefully on February 9, 2022 in his home in New York City, surrounded by his family”. No cause of death has yet been officially revealed.

McDonald’s passing follows the recent deaths of fellow King Crimson members Gordon Haskell and Bill Rieflin.

Meanwhile, Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson has admitted that she thought the band’s 2001 album ‘Beautiful Garbage’ was “the end of my career”.

The record, which was recently reissued to mark its 20th anniversary, “died on a vine” when it was first released according to the singer despite landing at Number Six in the Official UK albums chart.

“I honestly thought that was the end of my career and that we were never going to recover,” she told Classic Rock magazine. “It took a long time for us as a band to regain our equilibrium and our confidence and our joy.”