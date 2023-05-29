Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover Golden Earring’s ‘Radar Love’

Toyah Willcox and her husband, King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp, have returned with the latest instalment of their Sunday Lunch cover series, putting their idiosyncratic spin on Golden Earring’s 1973 song ‘Radar Love’.

“You’re my radar baby,” Willcox says to Fripp after their performance, to which Fripp replies enthusiastically: “I’m your baby!” Willcox then waves around a model of a radio signal tower – which she held for the bulk of the live cover – joking that she’s “picking up babies singing”. Fripp closes the video out by quipping, “I’d believe anything from this kitchen.”

Have a look at their cover of ‘Radar Love’ below, then compare it to Golden Earring’s original:

Last month marked the return of Willcox and Fripp’s Sunday Lunch series, following a month off to focus on other projects. They commemorated the comeback with a cover of Joan Jett‘s ‘Bad Reputation’, and they’ve since covered Right Said Fred’s ‘I’m Too Sexy’ and The Velvet Underground’s ‘Venus In Furs’.

Last week, the couple shared a special vlog explaining the series’ origin, revisiting the first episode they released for Sunday Lunch in May 2021 (where they danced to ‘Swan Lake’).

Just last week, Willcox and Fripp announced their ‘Sunday Lunch Rock Party’ tour of the UK, with 14 dates on the itinerary between the end of September and the end of October.