Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover Hole’s ‘Celebrity Skin’

Toyah Willcox and her husband, King Crimson founder Robert Fripp have shared a cover of Hole‘s ‘Celebrity Skin’ – check it out below.

The clip is the latest in their long-running ‘Sunday Lunch’ series which was launched in 2020 due to Fripp missing playing out live as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

In recent weeks, they’ve covered Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Can’t Stop’, The Who’s ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’, Queens Of The Stone Age‘s ‘No One Knows‘, The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’ and Garbage’s ‘I Think I’m Paranoid’. Last week the pair took on Radiohead’s ‘Creep’.

For their reworking of ‘Celebrity Skin’, the title track from Courtney Love and co.’s 1998 third album, the pair take up residence in their kitchen once more, with a backdrop which features banners that read: “Celebrity Fripp” and “Hail Queen Courtney”.

Willcox dons a pink sequin dress and aviator shades for the performance, while Fripp wears his trademark shirt and waistcoat ensemble. This week’s clip also includes some bonus content.

“This week is another belter from the Frippcox kitchen in middle England, and a few special bloopers from Robert as a bonus this week!” Willcox captioned the new video. You can watch their latest cover below.

In August, Willcox released her 16th studio album ‘Posh Pop’, which she previewed with the single ‘Levitate’ featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox.

Discussing the album in an interview with NME, Willcox explained how it came about. “When COVID stopped everything last year, it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording the next album,” she said. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.

“‘Posh Pop’ was a magical experience created out of the need and ability to make contact with our fans in a heartfelt way. Also the terrifying distance between those who run the world and those on the ground inspired my writing.

She added: “Working with Fripp in the studio, we just handed him the chord charts the day before and said: ‘We want you to come in and improvise and that’s what we’ll use’. It was spontaneous.”

Meanwhile, Courtney Love recently revealed that Johnny Depp gave her CPR and saved her life after a 1995 overdose at Los Angeles’ Viper Room.

Love shared her memories of her friendship with Depp, who is currently in an ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, in a now-deleted video that was shared on Instagram by her friend Jessica Reed Kraus.

“I don’t really wanna make judgments publicly, but I just want to tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside the Viper Room with Sal,” Love said in the video.