Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover Queens Of The Stone Age’s ‘No One Knows’

Toyah Willcox and her husband, King Crimson founder Robert Fripp have shared a cover of Queens Of The Stone Age‘s ‘No One Knows’ – check it out below.

The clip comes as the next chapter in their long-running ‘Sunday Lunch’ series which was launched in 2020 due to Fripp missing live performance as a result of lockdown.

The series has so far seen the couple share renditions of songs by Ramones, Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and many more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

In recent weeks, they’ve covered ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’ by the Smashing Pumpkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Can’t Stop’ and Kaiser Chiefs‘ ‘I Predict A Riot’. Last week’s cover saw the pair take on The Who’s ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’.

This week (May 1) the pair have covered Queens Of The Stone Age’s iconic rock anthem ‘No One Knows’ and transformed it into a moody, haunting number. Check it out below:

“All we can say is Toyah has a new keep fit regime,” reads the description, with Willcox performing her parts while running on the spot. In the background, she’s hung up a handpainted sign that reads: “Fripp’s my Stone Age King”.

Queens Of The Stone Age were due to headline Reading And Leeds 2021 but had to pull out due to “restrictions and logistics” caused by COVID-19. They were replaced by Biffy Clyro.

The band are due to return to the stage at Mad Cool 2022 though frontman Josh Homme is currently engaged in a lengthy legal battle with ex-wife Brody Dalle over the pair’s duelling domestic violence restraining orders.

Back in August, Toyah Willcox released her 16th studio album ‘Posh Pop’, which she previewed with the single ‘Levitate’ featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox.

Discussing the album in an interview with NME, Willcox said “‘Posh Pop’ was a magical experience created out of the need and ability to make contact with our fans in a heartfelt way. Also the terrifying distance between those who run the world and those on the ground inspired my writing.”

And earlier this week, the rights holder of the King Crimson sample in Kanye West’s ‘Power’ announced they were suing Universal Music Group over underpaid streaming royalties.

In a statement on Facebook, King Crimson’s Robert Fripp said: “There is a longer story to be told, and likely to astound innocents and decent, ordinary people who believe that one is paid equitably for their work, and on the appointed payday. This dispute has been dragging on for several years, unnecessarily IMO.”