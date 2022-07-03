Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover Rammstein’s ‘Keine Lust’ for ‘Sunday Lunch’

Another instalment of King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife Toyah Willcox‘s ‘Sunday Lunch’ series has arrived, this time treating fans to a cover of Rammstein‘s ‘Keine Lust’.

In honour of the German band, the pair have donned their best traditional garb, with Fripp sporting lederhosen and Toyah in a dirndl and sunglasses, holding two jugs of water.

“Ich habe keine lust,” Toyah sings huskily while pouring the liquid contents down her chest — watch it below.

Advertisement

The pair’s series has been running since 2020, when Fripp was missing live shows due to coronavirus lockdowns. They’ve covered songs from a number of artists, including the Ramones, Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and many more.

Speaking to The Guardian last year about how the series began, Willcox said: “Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without. He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance.’ And it became a challenge.”

With live shows back on the cards, the pair have announced they’ll be taking ‘Sunday Lunch’ on the road.

“We are very excited to announce TOYAH AND ROBERT’S SUNDAY LUNCH TOUR 2023,” they shared, with more details to come.