Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover The Tubes’ ‘White Punks On Dope’

Toyah Willcox and husband Robert Fripp have covered The Tubes’ classic proto-punk anthem ‘White Punks On Dope’ for the latest in their Sunday Lunch series – check it out below.

Every Sunday for the past few years, Willcox and Fripp have taken to their kitchen to perform a rendition of a guitar classic for their long-running Sunday Lunch series. Today (February 5) the pair have reworked ‘White Punks On Dope’ by The Tubes.

Originally released in 1975 as part of The Tubes’ self-titled album, ‘White Punks On Dope ‘ has been described as an “absurd anthem of wretched excess” that ridiculed Hollywood kids of the rich and famous. The snotty track has also been covered by Mötley Crüe on their eighth studio album ‘New Tattoo’, which was released in 2000.

Check out Willcox and Fripp’s take on ‘White Punks On Dope’ below:

In recent weeks, the pair have covered Crüe’s ‘Shout At The Devil’, KISS classic ‘I Was Made For Lovin You’ and The Offspring’s ‘The Kids Aren’t Alright’. Other rock classics like Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’, Korn’s ‘Blind’, Megadeth’s ‘Holy Wars’ and Metallica’s ‘Seek And Destroy’ have also had the Sunday Lunch treatment.

Sunday Lunch kicked off in 2020, with Willcox explaining that she started the videos to help Fripp power through the COVID-19 lockdowns. Speaking to NME, she said that in the future, they were “going to take it a lot further”.

Last year, Fripp revealed that the series had upset some King Crimson fans. “My wife insists performers have a responsibility to lift people’s spirits in hard times. Do I respect that? My answer is yes, completely and utterly I do,” Fripp said in response.

“We’re keenly aware of what people have experienced during lockdown. I mean, banged up in a small apartment while your mother’s dying and you can’t go to the funeral. My wife said to me, if all we’ve done in two years is help one person through their bad time, it’s all worth it,” he added.

Later this year, Fripp and Willcox will take Sunday Lunch on the road. They announced a joint 2023 tour back in June while the full itinerary and ticket details can be seen here.