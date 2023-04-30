Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp’s Sunday Lunch return with Joan Jett’s ‘Bad Reputation’

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp‘s Sunday Lunch cover series is back after a month-long break – check out their cover of Joan Jett‘s ‘Bad Reputation’ below.

In their characteristically comedic video, Willcox is shown sticking heart-shaped Post-It notes with the word ‘Bad’ on them to Fripp’s forehead as he plays guitar. Behind them, a poster reading ‘FRIPP BAD TOYAH GOOD’ can be seen.

Jett’s 1981 hit remains one of her signature songs and is taken from her debut self-titled album It was one of the first songs the artist released after the disbandment of The Runaways.

Their last Sunday Lunch cover arrived at the end of March in the form of a rendition of The J. Geils Band’s ‘Centerfold’.

Watch Fripp and Willcox’s take on ‘Bad Reputation’ below:

Last month, the pair announced that they would be performing at the Isle Of Wight Festival on June 18 alongside headliners Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams.

They will also be touring the UK in September and October, accompanied by a live band with Fripp, as ever, on guitar. You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

SEPTEMBER

30 – Wimborne, Tivoli

October 2023

1 – Cheltenham, Town Hall

7 – Harrogate, Royal Hall

8 – Whitley Bay, Playhouse

9 – Salford, The Lowry, Lyric Theatre

14 – Worthing, Assembly Hall

16 – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

19 – Bury St Edmunds, The Apex

20 – Basingstoke, The Anvil

21 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

25 – Buxton, Opera House

26 – Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn

28 – Swansea, Grand Theatre

29 – Birmingham, Town Hall

Sunday Lunch kicked off in 2020, with Willcox explaining that she started the videos to help Fripp power through the COVID-19 lockdowns. Speaking to NME, she said that in the future, they were “going to take it a lot further”.