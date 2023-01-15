Watch Toyah Willcox perform updated version of ‘Latex Messiah’ with Robert Fripp

For the latest in their ongoing series of Sunday Lunch sessions, Toyah Willcox has performed her own ‘Latex Messiah’ alongside husband Robert Fripp – check it out below.

Renamed Toyah And Robert’s Latex Sunday Lunch, the performance sees the pair rocking out and whip-cracking along to a new version of ‘Latex Messiah (Viva la Rebel In You)’, which was originally released in 2007 as part of Willcox’s ‘In the Court of the Crimson Queen’ record.

Next month, Willcox is set to release ‘Crimson Queen: Rhythm Deluxe’, a revised version of the original album and on Friday (January 13), she shared the new version of ‘Latex Messiah’.

“Toyah and Robert have cooked up a latex-shaped treat for this week’s Sunday Lunch,” reads the accompanying caption. “The whip is out, so best behaviour all around. Your eyes may never be the same again.”

Check out their performance below:

The pair kicked off 2023 with a fiery rendition of Republica’s ‘Ready To Go’ and a cover of The Offspring’s ‘The Kids Aren’t Alright’ while December saw a host of festive classics including covers of ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ and ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’.

Before that, Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp paid tribute to a host of rock classics, including takes on Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’, Korn’s ‘Blind’, Megadeth’s ‘Holy Wars’ and Metallica’s ‘Seek And Destroy’.

Sunday Lunch kicked off in 2020, with Willcox explaining the following year that she started the videos to help Fripp power through the COVID-19 lockdowns. Speaking to NME, she said that in the future, they were “going to take it a lot further”.

Last year, Fripp revealed that the series had upset some King Crimson fans, but at 76, he’d been unfazed by their negativity. “My wife insists performers have a responsibility to lift people’s spirits in hard times. Do I respect that? My answer is yes, completely and utterly I do,” Fripp said.

“We’re keenly aware of what people have experienced during lockdown. I mean, banged up in a small apartment while your mother’s dying and you can’t go to the funeral. My wife said to me, if all we’ve done in two years is help one person through their bad time, it’s all worth it,” he added.

Later this year, Fripp and Willcox will take Sunday Lunch on the road. They announced a joint 2023 tour back in June, and revealed the full itinerary – 14 shows sprawling over the bulk of October – last month. Check out the dates here.