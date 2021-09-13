Watch Toyah Willcox’s flamboyant cover of ‘These Boots Were Made For Walking’

Toyah Willcox has shared her latest Sunday Lunch Love Letters series with husband Robert Fripp – watch the version of ‘These Boots Were Made For Walking’ below.

The new videos are an offshoot of the couple’s Sunday Lockdown Lunch series, and began when the pair were separated after Fripp went on tour in the US with King Crimson.

In the Sunday Lunch Love Letters series, Willcox has so far put her spin on Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith’s ‘Because The Night’, Chris Isaak’s ‘Wicked Game’, Divinyls’ ‘I Touch Myself’ and The Doors’ ‘Light My Fire’.

For the new Nancy Sinatra cover, Willcox shares her delight as “my baby’s coming home” following the conclusion of Fripp’s tour on Saturday (September 11).

She then precedes to cover the song while, suitably, wearing thigh-high boots. Watch the new version below:

Willcox recently told NME that she and Fripp are planning to develop their covers series into “a bigger brand”. “The aim is to make our site more like a TV station,” she said. “We’ve loved making the content and we’re going to take it a lot further.

“There will be a product line, but also it’s going to start to run like Toyah and Robert TV. It’s going to become educational in a very unique way.”

The pair’s Sunday Lockdown Lunch series began last year, and saw them sharing a new cover version each Sunday from their kitchen, with Willcox singing and Fripp on guitar.

Throughout the series, they’ve covered the likes of Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.