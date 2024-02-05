Watch Tracy Chapman joins Luke Combs for ‘Fast Car’ performance at 2024 Grammys

Tracy Chapman joined Luke Combs on stage at the 2024 Grammys tonight (February 4) to perform a version of her 1988 single ‘Fast Car’ together.

Combs helped give the track a resurgence last year when he released a cover of the song. His version has been certified double platinum in the US and won the Single Of The Year and Song Of The Year awards at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards (CMA).

The star was previously confirmed to be appearing at the 2024 Grammys, with reports emerging in the days before the ceremony that he would be joined on stage by Chapman. She has only performed in front of a camera a handful of times since her last tour ended in 2009.

For the performance, Chapman and Combs appeared in front of a minimal backdrop of glowing orange lights. Chapman sang first and played the guitar, with the legendary artist swapping verses with Combs throughout.

Tracy Chapman, who has not performed in public in years, performs "Fast Car" with Luke Combs at the #Grammys: pic.twitter.com/VJg3knUYuV — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 5, 2024

During the performance, the camera cut to the audience to show Taylor Swift singing along while the whole venue gave the duo a standing ovation as the rendition came to an end.

Combs’ take on ‘Fast Car’ was in the running for Best Country Solo Performance at this year’s Grammys, but did not win. His CMA Song Of The Year win helped Chapman make history at the awards, becoming the first Black songwriter to win the category in the history of the event.

When Combs first released the cover last year, Chapman shared her support for the musician. “I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honoured to be there,” Chapman told Billboard in a statement. “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

Combs, meanwhile, told the publication: “Tracy Chapman wrote this perfect song that I first heard with my dad, and it has stayed with me since I have played it in my live show now for six-plus years and everyone — I mean everyone — across all these stadiums relates to this song and sings along. That’s the gift of a supernatural songwriter.”

Elsewhere at the 2024 Grammys, Joni Mitchell reflected on her surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival as she collected the 10th Grammy of her career. Boygenius confirmed their familial bond amid reports they’re about to go on hiatus, while Killer Mike seemingly responded to André 3000’s comments about being too old to rap as he swept up three trophies at the premiere ceremony. The rapper was reportedly arrested shortly after his wins.

