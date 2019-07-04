Watch the trailer for BTS’ new concert film, ‘Bring the Soul: The Movie’

It hits theatres worldwide this summer

The first trailer for BTS’ third concert film, Bring the Soul: The Movie, has arrived, just a week after the K-pop superstars announced it.

“They shine on stage,” the minute-long clip declares. “Now the group invites us behind the spotlight.” The trailer contrasts breathtaking concert footage with unvarnished scenes of the K-pop group just being themselves. The boys clink wine glasses over a meal, get ready in their dressing room and work out at the gym.

The trailer also features testimonies from fans who explain what BTS means to them. “Listening to their music has helped me move on and I realised that I deserve better,” one fan says. In the final, moving moment of the clip, RM (aka Rap Monster) expresses his gratitude to an audience: “I didn’t know anything about how to love myself, but you guys taught me how to love myself.” Watch the English trailer below:

The Bring the Soul trailer confirms what was previously reported: The movie will consist of live performances, interviews, and candid footage of the group during their ‘Love Yourself’ tour. The behind-the-scenes footage will also include some never-before-heard discussions between the group that, according to the movie’s official synopsis, were shot “the day following the final concert of their Europe tour, on a rooftop in Paris”.

Bring the Soul: The Movie will hit theatres worldwide on August 7. Tickets are already available for pre-order via the film’s official website.