Watch the trailer for a new documentary series about Meek Mill and his 2017 arrest

‘Free Meek’ was executive produced by Jay-Z

A trailer has been released for Free Meek, a new documentary series from Amazon about the rapper Meek Mill, his 2017 arrest for parole violations and his advocacy work to reform the American criminal justice system. Watch it below.

“Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill’s 2017 arrest for probation violations sparked national outrage,” reads the doc’s official description on Amazon’s website. “A re-investigation of his original case explores allegations of police corruption as Meek becomes the face of a justice reform movement.” The docu-series, which was executive produced by Jay-Z, will premiere August 9.

The first trailer for Free Meek premiered during the BET Awards 2019 on Sunday night (June 23). It reveals snippets of interviews with the Philadelphia rapper, Jay-Z, and CNN commentator Van Jones, among others. There are also shots of Mill recording in the booth, performing live onstage and meeting fans, as well as scenes from protests held in support of the rapper’s release.

Mill was arrested in November 2017 and sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating probation that came as a result of the gun possession and drug dealing charges he faced in 2008. He served five months before his release on bail, by order of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

In November 2018, Mill released his fourth studio album, ‘Championships’. “‘Championships’ showcases Meek’s obsession to do Philadelphia, his fans, his listeners, his family, his friends and his cohorts in the rap game right… Meek is angry but eloquent; he allows himself to be emotional, admitting how prison scarred him,” NME wrote in its review of ‘Championships’.